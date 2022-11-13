Driver arrested in Springfield after leading officers on 2-state chase

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A simple traffic violation turned into a chase that spanned two states after a driver didn’t stop for the Tennessee Highway Patrol, according to Smokey Barn News.

THP told Smokey Barn News that they started the chase Saturday evening after a trooper saw a person commit a traffic violation.

The vehicle drove into Kentucky and THP troopers had to stop chasing them. However, shortly after they went into Kentucky, the car returned to the Tennessee state lines.

Troopers stopped the car on Memorial Boulevard in front of Robertson County Fairgrounds in Springfield.

The driver was taken into custody without incident.

Smoke Barn News said no other vehicles or cars were affected or involved. In addition, there were no reported injuries.

The driver lost both front tires as a result of the chase.

