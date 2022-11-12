Vanderbilt snaps 26-game SEC winless streak


Vanderbilt wins against Kentucky
Vanderbilt wins against Kentucky(Photo courtesy of Vanderbilt Athletics)
By Chris Harris
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the first time since October 2019, Vanderbilt wins an SEC football game.

The Commodores beat #24 Kentucky in Lexington, 24-21.

Vandy quarterback Mike Wright threw for 184 yards and a touchdown. He ran for another 126 yards and a TD.

Ray Davis also rolled up 129 yards on the ground and scored a touchdown.

The Dores took the lead for good in the final 32 seconds, when Wright hit Will Sheppard in the endzone for the winning score.

This is the first conference victory for Vandy Head Coach Clark Lea, and it snaps a 26-game SEC winless streak for the program.

Vanderbilt improves to 4-6 and hosts Florida next Saturday in Nashville.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

TFN: Page visits Mt. Juliet in 5A playoffs
TFN Week 13: Page visits Mt. Juliet in 5A playoffs
Kurdish quarterback breaking barriers
Kurdish quarterback breaking barriers
Special meeting held over Titans stadium proposal
Sports Authority, Metro Council to consider new Titans’ stadium
Vashon vs. Parkway North
High School Game of the Week: Parkway North vs. Vashon