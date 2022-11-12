Vanderbilt snaps 26-game SEC winless streak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the first time since October 2019, Vanderbilt wins an SEC football game.

The Commodores beat #24 Kentucky in Lexington, 24-21.

Vandy quarterback Mike Wright threw for 184 yards and a touchdown. He ran for another 126 yards and a TD.

Ray Davis also rolled up 129 yards on the ground and scored a touchdown.

The Dores took the lead for good in the final 32 seconds, when Wright hit Will Sheppard in the endzone for the winning score.

This is the first conference victory for Vandy Head Coach Clark Lea, and it snaps a 26-game SEC winless streak for the program.

Vanderbilt improves to 4-6 and hosts Florida next Saturday in Nashville.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.