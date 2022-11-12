Tullahoma woman wants law changed after winning sexual assault case

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - After fighting for six years, a Tullahoma woman got justice when a massage therapist who sexually assaulted her was sentenced this week. The assault happened when she and her husband got a couples massage in Smyrna in 2016.

For those six years, Danielle Kendall went to the Rutherford County courthouse and was forced to look at the man who sexually assaulted her.

When Kendall went to Marco Rigo’s sentencing she expected to see him again. She expected to read a victim impact statement, but she didn’t expect four other women to do the same.

“It really brought healing to me to know I wasn’t alone,” Kendall said. “It was very interesting to hear their stories because I’d never heard any of the other victims’ stories until that day.”

Kendall says overall almost 30 women say Rigo sexually assaulted them.

Rigo was found guilty on three counts of sexual battery. Monday, he was sentenced to two years of probation, 120 days in jail, and an entry on the sex offender’s registry. The judge also ruled Rigo, although a first-time offender, to not have his conviction diverted.

It’s a sentence Kendall didn’t expect.

“I was told the entire time that he would never do a day in jail since he had never been in trouble before,” Kendall said.

WSMV heard Kendall’s story for the first time in 2017. Since then, she says the district attorney had no confidence in her case. She says that’s because under Tennessee law, sexual assault cases are heard by a jury individually. But she says a jury should know if there are 10, 20, or 30 women with similar allegations.

“There’s not much evidence every time in these cases,” Kendall said. “And when that’s the case DAs don’t want to pick up those cases. They don’t want to take the loss.”

After six years, Kendall knows the fight paid off.

“I’m proud of myself for not just folding because there were so many times, so many times when they wanted me to accept a plea deal and I was very hesitant,” Kendall explains.

She knows the fight isn’t over yet, and she’ll push for other sexual assault cases to be tried together.

“I don’t know anything about the court system, or laws, or what it takes to have laws changed,” Kendall said. “But I do know it takes random person like me.”

Kendall says Rigo is expected to turn himself in on Saturday and serve 120 days in jail.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.