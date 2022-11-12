Touchdown Friday Night: Week 13

High School Football
By Carmyn Gutierrez, Chris Harris and Niki Lattarulo
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High school football teams kicked off Week 13 of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed nine exciting games Friday night.

Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:

Nolensville takes home the win against White County with a final score of 56-36.

Pearl Cohn crushes Hardin Co., the final score was 54-21.

Ensworth was unable to win against McCallie, the final score was 38-28.

Page wins in a close game against Mt. Juliet with a final score of 42-29.

Brentwood Academy defeats Pope John Paul II with a final score of 38-7.

Christian Brothers loses against MBA with a final score of 33-14.

Nashville Christian wins against Trinity, the final score of 42-7.

Lipscomb Academy crushes Silverdale 77-13.

Chattanooga Christian wins against FRA, 36-21.

For final scores on other games this week, visit our online scoreboard.

