One dead, one charged in two-vehicle Antioch crash

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been charged following a fatal crash on 850 Richards Road early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred at around 3:30 a.m. and involved two vehicles. One man was reported dead and another was injured.

21-year-old Cristian Hernandez-Raymundo is confirmed to be the one who was injured in the crash and is being treated at a local hospital. His injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening.

Police said that Hernandez-Raymundo had begun drifting to the right and ran onto a sidewalk while driving. He overcorrected in an attempt to get back on the road and collided with a 34-year-old man who was driving in the other lane.

The 34-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt and died on the scene.

According to police, Hernandez-Raymundo has been charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, driving without a license and open container violation. Police reported he smelled of alcohol and had several empty beer bottles in and around his truck.

He will be taken into custody once he is discharged from the hospital.

This is a developing story.

