One dead, one teenager injured after head-on crash in Cheatham County


By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - One woman is dead and a teenager was injured after a head-on crash in Ashland City.

On Friday night, around 9:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of Petway Road, 62-year-old Peggy Roberts, of Ashland City was driving north in a Nissan Rogue.

A 15-year-old boy was driving south in a Nissan Altima and exited a curve into a straight stretch of road when he crossed the center line and hit Roberts’s car head-on. Both cars rotated counterclockwise.

The teenager’s car stopped in the northbound lane and Roberts’s car stopped in a yard off the roadway.

