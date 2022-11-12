Nashville Soccer Club striker Teal Bunbury, C Spire team up to feed 400 families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Soccer Club is working with Teal’s Turkey Club to raise funds to provide Thanksgiving meal boxes for 400 Edgehill families.

On Saturday morning, Nashville Soccer Club striker Teal Bunbury and C Spire executives and additional volunteers packed and delivered food to families.

Bunbury first started the Teal’s Turkey Club while playing for New England and wanted to continue its mission in the Nashville community.

People will be able to continue to donate through Nov. 22. A donation of $60 can help feed a family of five. To send in a donation, click here.

The funds provide meal boxes for Salama Urban Ministries and families of the historic Edgehill homes in South Nashville.

Nashville SC + C Spire Host Food Drive for 400 Edgehill Families (Nashville SC)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.