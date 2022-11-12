Metro Police investigating shooting near apartment complex


The shooting scene at 371 Wallace Road.
The shooting scene at 371 Wallace Road.(Harrison White/WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating Friday night after two adults were shot near Longwood at Southern Hills Apartments.

The shooting happened at 371 Wallace Road south of Paragon Mills. Police on scene confirmed two adults were shot at about 9:30 p.m. They’re expected to be ok.

No suspect information has been released. We’ll update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Man arrested after home invasions, police chase
Man arrested after home invasions, police chase
Friday evening news update
Friday evening news update
Soldiers return home from overseas
WATCH: Soldiers return home from deployment on Veterans Day
Soldiers return home from overseas
Soldiers return home from overseas