Metro PD fatally shoots man who entered existing crime scene

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot and killed by Metro Nashville police early Saturday morning in Madison.

According to Metro police, the man entered an existing crime scene on Maple Street armed with a pistol. Three officers shot at the man, killing him, after he pulled the gun out and aimed it in their direction.

Police said there is bodycam footage of the incident that will be released soon. The deceased has yet to be identified.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.