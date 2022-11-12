How to get help with rising heating costs

NASHVILLE, Tn. (WSMV) - Costs are expected to rise this winter to heat your home, experts say, but help is available if you fall behind on your bills.

The National Energy Assistance Directors Association predicts the average cost to heat a home will rise nearly 18% from last winter. The federal Energy Information Administration says higher fuel prices, combined with higher heating demand and a colder winter are the reason for higher costs.

Metro Action Commission offers assistance to low-income Davidson County residents who are struggling to pay energy bills.

Rev. Wanda Garrett, who runs Help for Hurting Women’s Ministry, encourages anyone who may need help staying warm, to ask for help.

“I’d rather you have some heat and it’s getting ready to get cold than sitting up there, especially with children or elderly, with no heat, because I’ve been there, done that,” Garrett said. “So, it’s best, I would say, go out and get help wherever you can get it from.”

Another program offered by the Metro Action Commission is the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Home Uplift program. Home Uplift can provide free home energy upgrades, like new HVAC units or wall insulation, to income-eligible customers.

For information about the Metro Action Commission’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, visit here.

For information about Home Uplift, visit here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.