Gov. Bill Lee honored at TN Voices’ 7th Annual Green Ribbon Gala


TN Voices Gala
TN Voices Gala(TN Voices)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Friday, TN Voices, a mental health support services nonprofit, held its 7th Annual Green Ribbon Gala hosted by WSMV’s own Lauren Lowrey.

The gala helps support TN Voices so that they can continue their work. For the 2022 year, the event had the following:

  • A cocktail hour
  • Dinner and drinks
  • Silent and live auctions including bidding for an 8-minute ride in a NASCAR racing car
  • Music by Music City Strings
  • A jewelry pull sponsored by Jewels With a Purpose

Every year the gala gives the Tipper Gore Legacy Award which honors a community member who has advocated for children’s mental health and contributed to the field in a significant way. The 2022 award recipient was Gov. Bill Lee.

In 2022, Lee reintroduced a $250 million proposal to provide mental health services for school-aged children across the state and has worked closely with organizations providing mental health support services to enhance the care of all Tennesseans.

Those wishing to donate to TN Voices can log onto TNVoices.org/Donate. Tennessee residents unemployed or without insurance and in need of mental health services can contact the TN Voices Hope Fund hotline at 615.269.7751. Tennesseans who need mental health support services can contact staff at 1.800.670.9882.

