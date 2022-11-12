First Alert Forecast: Cold Weekend with a Rain/Snow Mix this Morning

After a very warm work-week, cold air will dominate the mid-state this weekend with rain and even a few flakes moving through this morning.

Rain developed for most of us just after midnight and continues to move through this morning. Colder air settling in has also allowed for some wet snow and sleet to develop mainly Northwest of the metro. A light dusting of snow on elevated surfaces remains possible in these areas until about 8 am, however, because of the recent warmth, roads will just remain wet. A few flakes remain possible even in the metro throughout this morning, but most will just see rain. Any rain/snow should come to an end from west to east by later this morning.

The afternoon hours will be dry but clouds will dominate. As a result, our highs today will only make it into the 40s.

The coldest night of the season is expected tonight as lows dip down into the 20s. Ensure pets sleep indoors tonight. Disconnect and drain garden hoses before going to bed tonight. It will certainly be a cold start to your Sunday.

Tomorrow is definitely the better day for any outdoor plans, but you will certainly need a winter jacket. The afternoon will be sunny and chilly, with highs in the 40s.

Clouds will increase on Monday ahead of our next Weathermaker that will bring us rain into Tuesday. Expect scattered showers to develop throughout the day. Rain likely exits late in the day.

Wednesday through Friday look brighter, but much cooler than average with highs in the 40s to near 50.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.