First Alert Forecast: Cold Weather Sticks Around

Cold air will continue into Sunday with sunshine returning.

The coldest night of the season is expected tonight as lows dip down into the 20s as a result of skies finally starting to clear toward daybreak. Ensure pets sleep indoors tonight. Disconnect and drain garden hoses before going to bed tonight. It will certainly be a cold start to your Sunday.

Tomorrow will be sunny and cold, with highs in the 40s. It is definitely the better of the 2 weekend days, but any outdoor plans will certainly prove to be chilly so bundle up if heading outdoors.

Clouds will increase late in the day on Monday ahead of our next Weathermaker that will bring us rain into Tuesday. Expect scattered showers to develop throughout the day. Rain likely exits late in the day.

Wednesday through Friday look brighter, but much cooler than average with highs mainly in the 40s.

