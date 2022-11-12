Charter bus catches fire, no injuries reported

BUCKSNORT, Tenn. (WSMV) - A charter bus caught fire on I-40 at around 10 p.m. late Friday night.

Tennessee City Fire Department assisted Bucksnort Fire Rescue on the fire that took place near mile marker 163. The charter bus was reportedly carrying 28 passengers, but no injuries have been reported.

Units reported the bus was fully in flames when they arrived on the scene, and the fire had made it approximately half an acre into the wooded area nearby.

Quick Attack 527, Engine 525, Bucksnort Fire Rescue, Hickman County Rescue Squad, Dickson County Fire Rescue, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and I-40 Towing all assisted on the scene.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.