Charter bus catches fire, no injuries reported

A bus caught fire on I-40.
A bus caught fire on I-40.(Tennessee City Volunteer Fire Department)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKSNORT, Tenn. (WSMV) - A charter bus caught fire on I-40 at around 10 p.m. late Friday night.

Tennessee City Fire Department assisted Bucksnort Fire Rescue on the fire that took place near mile marker 163. The charter bus was reportedly carrying 28 passengers, but no injuries have been reported.

Units reported the bus was fully in flames when they arrived on the scene, and the fire had made it approximately half an acre into the wooded area nearby.

Quick Attack 527, Engine 525, Bucksnort Fire Rescue, Hickman County Rescue Squad, Dickson County Fire Rescue, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and I-40 Towing all assisted on the scene.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Vanderbilt wins against Kentucky
Vanderbilt snaps 26-game SEC winless streak
Saturday morning News Update
wsmv bodycam footage edit
Bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting in Madison
TBI most wanted found dead
TBI Most Wanted suspect found dead