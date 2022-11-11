State leaders recognize five veteran state employees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee helped recognize five veteran state employees on Thursday while also honoring veterans across the state.

“We stand here today because of the men and women for generations who have protected and defended this country through their service in the military and we recognize and honor you today and this weekend,” Lee said.

Lee, Tennessee Department of Veterans Services Commissioner Tommy Baker and Major General Jeff Holmes with the Tennessee Department of Military came together for a special cause.

A ceremony was held on the Tennessee Tower Plaza to honor the five notable state employees and the nearly 456,000 veterans living in Tennessee.

Those recognized included Matt Eakes, Jim Guffey, Robert Schlafly, Shannon Velasquez and Dyshea Brown.

“Being in the military you do what needs to be done. You don’t really think about the accomplishments or how much you may contribute to things that happen and so just hearing someone else say that does make you really feel proud to have been a service member,” Brown said.

Before shaking hands with state leaders, each of their stories were told as a reminder of their hard work and dedication.

“It just shows the diversity of our nation. They all come from different walks of life. They all come from different backgrounds,” Baker said. “But just to hear their stories about where they come from and what they did in the military, it just makes it more interesting to hear their stories.”

