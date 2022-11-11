Police investigating overnight shooting in Nashville


Police investigate overnight shooting in Nashville
Police investigate overnight shooting in Nashville
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was shot just after midnight Friday on Eighth Avenue between Broadway and McGavock Street in Nashville, according to Metro Police.

Police said a car pulled up on McGavock Street and an unknown suspect shot the man. The man was able to get away and call police. He was transported to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police investigate overnight shooting in Nashville
Police investigate overnight shooting in Nashville
Metro PD logo
MNPD to unveil new helicopters
WSMV flags
Local non-profit helps veterans avoid homelessness
WSMV flags
Local non-profit helps homeless veterans