Police investigating overnight shooting in Nashville
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was shot just after midnight Friday on Eighth Avenue between Broadway and McGavock Street in Nashville, according to Metro Police.
Police said a car pulled up on McGavock Street and an unknown suspect shot the man. The man was able to get away and call police. He was transported to a local hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
