MNPD to unveil new helicopters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of two new Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) helicopters is scheduled to be unveiled on Monday, Nov. 14., according to a release.

Mayor John Cooper and MNPD Chief John Drake will reveal the aircraft, an Airbus H125, together.

The two aircrafts are part of Mayor Cooper’s broader public safety priorities, which include providing MNPD the latest technology to better protect the community.

The aircrafts’ expenses are included in Mayor Cooper’s Capital Spending Plan that he proposed at the beginning of his term.

This year’s operating budget adds 400 new vehicles and more than 40 police officers. Last year’s budget provided MNPD officers with non-lethal weapons to help reduce the use of deadly force.

In an effort to further aid police, a 6-month pilot of License Plate Reader cameras was approved earlier this year.

According to Mayor Cooper’s office, these scheduled technology advancements will give Nashville a valuable tool to help combat hard-to-solve crimes.

