Middle Tennessee Veterans Day celebrations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Veterans Day is here and many are taking the time to acknowledge and honor our nation’s veterans and active military for their sacrifice and hard work in keeping us safe.

There are a number of celebrations in store for Veterans Day across Middle Tennessee, and several businesses are offering discounts for former and active military, as well.

Here are a few ways to celebrate all who have served our great country today and over the weekend:

NASHVILLE VETERANS DAY PARADE - November 11, 11 a.m. - Broadway from 14th Avenue to 1st Avenue - The Antioch High School Marching Band will lead the parade. The time of the parade is symbolic of the time an armistice between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month ending World War I, now 104 years ago. The Parade Co-Grand Marshal (Military) is Colonel Jason W. Glass, Assistant Adjutant General and Commander of the Tennessee Air National Guard. Parade Co-Grand Marshal (Music) is country Music star, Ronnie McDowell.

HENDERSONVILLE VETERANS DAY QUILT CEREMONY - November 14, 10 a.m. - Hendersonville First United Methodist Church gymnasium - More than 40 meticulously handcrafted quilts will be draped over area service members and veterans. All veterans, their loved ones, and members of the community are invited to attend. There will be speakers, music, and food.

COLUMBIA VETERANS DAY RIDE AND CELEBRATION - November 12, 2 p.m. - Rebel Bar & Grill - Vets2Vets is hosting a motorcycle ride from the Columbia Harley Davidson store to Rebel Bar & Grill, beginning at 12 p.m. Registration for the ride is at 11 a.m. Local veteran vendors are sponsoring the event, which includes LIVE music and discounted food and drinks.

LEBANON VETERANS DAY PARADE - November 11, 10 a.m. - Main Street from Wilson County Library to Veterans Plaza - Five high school bands and one middle school band will perform during the march down Main Street. Grand Marshals will consist of veterans of the WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, Enduring Freedom, and Iraqi Freedom conflicts. Parade to be followed by a flyover at 11 a.m., led by Colonel Mike Russell.

MTSU VETERANS DAY ART EXHIBIT - November 11 - 2nd floor lobby of Keathley University Center - A 60-piece art exhibit will be unveiled for Veterans Day and this year’s 40th Salute to Veterans and Armed Forces game on Saturday, Nov. 12. The exhibit will tell the story of two brave soldiers, David Wright and Chuck Creasy, both from Gallatin, Tennessee.

LA VERGNE VETERANS DAY CEREMONY - November 11, 11 a.m. - Veterans Memorial Park - Speakers include Tabatha Howard, Ross Howard, and Randy Berg. There will also be a 21-gun salute and taps will be played. The parks department will be offering commemorative American flags that can be purchased for $10.00.

David Wright, left, and Chuck Creasy, who share their story in “Vietnam: 2 Soldiers, 2 Artists, 2 Journeys Then and Now,” will be on the MTSU campus Monday, Nov. 21, to talk about their veterans-to-artists lives. Both live in Gallatin, Tenn., and served in Vietnam in the 1960s. (Submitted photo) (NA/submitted | MTSU)

MARSHALL COUNTY VETERANS DAY PARADE - November 11, 9:30 a.m. - Mashall County High School to Lewisburg Square - A Veterans Day service will be held on the east side of the Square following the parade at 11 a.m. Spaghetti lunch to follow from 12-2 p.m.

Veterans Day discounts:

DUNKIN’ - November 11 (all day) - Dunkin’ is honoring the devoted members of the military with a Free Donut for Veterans Day. All retired and active military can receive a free donut of their choice at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.

MCDONALD’S - November 11 (all day) - All current and former military members can receive a free meal during breakfast hours. The offer is one Free Breakfast Combo, including a Hash Brown and Any Size Soft Drink, Tea, or Premium Roast Coffee. Offer is valid for current and former military members, in uniform or with military ID. Offer available during breakfast hours, no purchase necessary.

PERRY’S STEAKHOUSE AND GRILLE - November 11 (10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.) - Veterans enjoy one complimentary Pork Chop Lunch when accompanied by a guest purchasing one lunch or dinner entrée.

ACADEMY SPORTS + OUTDOORS - ends November 13 - Veterans receive 10% off in-store & online. Before checkout, simply present your military or first responder ID.

PUBLIX - November 11 (all day) - Publix will offer veterans, active military, and their families, a 10% discount on their groceries on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11. To receive the discount, customers must present a veteran or military ID card, discharge document, or driver’s license with veteran designation.

