First Kurdish QB in Middle Tennessee sees huge community support

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Shivan Abdullah is not only the starting quarterback, kicker, and punter for Cane Ridge High School. He’s also believed to be the first Kurdish player in the role of starting quarterback in Middle Tennessee history.

“I’ve never seen this ever, and I’ve been asking guys who’s been around longer than me. They’ve never seen it,” said Cane Ridge head football coach Eddie Woods. “So, I can’t give you a definite, but I’ll probably say he’s probably the first Kurdish quarterback ever, that I’ve ever seen, especially playing this position at that high level 6-A ball.”

Abdullah’s parents immigrated to the United States in 1992, eventually settling in Nashville. To date, Nashville has one of the largest Kurdish populations in the country. Even though football isn’t a traditional support for the Kurdish culture, Abdullah says his older brother instilled the love of the game in his heart early.

“I was 5 years old. He signed me up for football without me even knowing. I didn’t even know what it was,” Abdullah said.

Coach Woods says the Kurdish community has shown strong support for Abdullah.

“He has a strong fan base, not only in the school anymore, but all around the whole city,” Woods said.

The teen knows every touchdown he makes doesn’t just help win games. It also makes him a role model.

“I do have like younger people from my community ask about me for advice and stuff, and of course I give it to them because I also want to see them succeed,” he said.

Abdullah isn’t just getting support from the local Kurdish community — he’s also garnering support from the Titans, who recently surprised him with two tickets to the Super Bowl.

“I was I was very shocked,” he said. “That’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, and I’m very thankful.”

Abdullah says he hopes he’ll see the Titans there.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.