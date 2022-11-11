First Alert Forecast: Tumbling Temperatures & a Mix of Rain & Snow

Very cold air for mid November will overtake the Mid State this weekend along with a brief burst of rain and wet snow.

This evening will be variably cloudy, occasionally breezy, and turn colder. After a very mild afternoon today, temperatures will tumble quickly through the 50s, 40s, and into the 30s by morning. After midnight, a weather system approaching from the southwest will send a shield of rain up, over the Mid State. As colder air continues to settle in, some wet snow is likely to mix in. This precipitation will carry into the first part of Saturday morning. Areas well northwest of Nashville (i.e. southwest Kentucky and areas along the TN/KY line) may even pick up a light dusting of snow on elevated surfaces by 8 am, Saturday. However, because of the recent warmth, roads will remain just wet.

Drier air will take over Saturday afternoon. It’s possible a little sunshine will return by sunset, too.

Lows on Saturday morning will be in the 30s. Count on afternoon highs to only be in the 40s.

Sunday morning will begin with a moderate to hard freeze. Temperatures will be in the 20s, areawide. Ensure pets sleep indoors Saturday night. Disconnect and drain garden hoses before going to bed Saturday night, too.

Sunday afternoon will be sunny and chilly, with highs in the 40s.

Clouds will increase on Monday.

Tuesday will be rainy and chilly.

Wednesday through Friday look brighter, but much cooler than average.

