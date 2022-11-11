First Alert Forecast: Tropical Showers from Nicole Move Through Midstate

The remnants from Tropical Storm Nicole arrived in the Mid State early this morning with good tropical downpours that will cause some slow going for our morning commute.

Be sure to give yourself some extra time as you get on the roads this morning and watch for ponding, especially in poor drainage areas.

Rain from Nicole will not last all day. In fact, most of this rain will taper off from west to east through the morning and most areas should be dry by the afternoon. The wind will pick up the second half of our day as we try and break clouds for sunshine. Highs today will be in the mid-60s.

Trailing moisture behind a cold front will actually bring showers back to the Mid State overnight and into tomorrow morning. With temperatures expected to drop into the 30s tonight some spots, especially north and west of Nashville will even get to see their first wet snowflakes of the season! Little to no accumulation is expected but what a pattern flip we’re seeing!

We dry out Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the 40s during the day and 20s during the overnight.

Monday will be warmer with highs in the lower to mid-50s.

Another storm system brings us rain during the day on Tuesday with temperatures back in the 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday dry out again with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.

