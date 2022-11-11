First Alert Forecast: Rocky Start to the Weekend

The remnants from Tropical Depression Nicole moved through the Mid State early this morning and more rain

A few showers remain possible early this afternoon mainly east of the Metro, the rest of us will stay dry with highs in the 60s and some decent breaks of sun between the clouds. It will also be a bit breezy today as a cold front continues to track through our area.

Trailing moisture behind this cold front will actually bring showers back to the Mid State overnight and into tomorrow morning. With temperatures expected to drop into the 30s tonight some spots, especially north and west of Nashville will even get to see their first wet snowflakes of the season! Little to no accumulation is expected, but grassy surfaces might at least see a trace. Areas east of Nashville will just see showers that should taper off later in the afternoon. Highs will top out in the low to middle 40s.

Sunday will be much sunnier, but with very similar temperatures. Highs once again will be in the 40s during the day and 20s during the overnight.

Monday will be slightly warmer with highs in the lower to mid-50s.

Another storm system brings us rain during the day on Tuesday with temperatures back in the 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday look to be the nicest days of next week with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.

