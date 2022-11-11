Felon charged after assault, home invasion in Rutherford County

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A felon is back behind bars after Rutherford County deputies say he assaulted two residents during a home invasion before leading authorities on a chase Thursday.

James David Warner, 52, was charged with three counts of assault, two counts of burglary, felony endangerment with a vehicle, evading arrest and theft of property.

Warner was accused of committing two home invasions before deputies initiated the pursuit, authorities said. Deputies responded to a call from residents returning to their Woodbury Pike home to find a man they didn’t know inside.

“When they advised him they were calling the police, he punched the female in the face twice and cut the male on the hand with a knife,” Patrol Sgt. James Holloway said.

Deputies launched drones and called a Murfreesboro Police K9 unit to search Warner. A man Warner’s description was seen speeding in an SUV toward Woodbury Pike. Deputies pursued Warner on Woodbury Pike to Rutherford Boulevard and onto Halls Hill Pike. Warner turned onto West Trimble Road where he clipped a civilian’s car and kept traveling.

Warner later drove through a yard and crashed into a fence disabling the SUV, deputies said. An off-duty Murfreesboro Police officer who was at the scene pursued Warner and detained him until deputies arrived.

“During the detainment, the suspect punched the officer in the face,” Holloway said.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Eddy Burns charged Warner with additional charges, including leaving the scene of an accident and not showing due care.

Warner has a lengthy criminal record, deputies said, including theft, drug offenses and evading arrest. He is being held in Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on an $80,000 bond.

A hearing is set Dec. 15 in General Sessions Court.

