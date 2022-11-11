Coffee Co. deputies search for church vandals

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teens deputies said shot out the windows of a church bus after a Sunday evening service.

Piles of shattered glass still cover the ground in the parking lot outside Rutledge Falls Baptist Church after the church bus was attacked by the two teens. The entire incident, which lasted almost two hours, was captured on security video.

“You can see a few BB holes and those types of things,” Pastor Evan Owens said about discovering the damage on Monday morning. “There was some trash scattered out here as well. We saw, obviously, something had happened.”

Owens said the teens caused around $2,000 of damage to the bus the church uses to transport children and seniors. Bullet holes from the BB gun used are still visible in the windshield and parts of the glass that wasn’t smashed out.

“It’s really not that big of a deal. It is not going to hold us back from having church or anything like that,” Owen said. “We are not angry about it. We want to use our church and use our property and everything that God has given us to be a blessing to our community. In return, we want people to respect our stuff. Obviously, that didn’t happen here.”

Video shows the teens using a BB gun to shoot at trash in the parking lot, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. After about a half hour, the teens turned to shooting the bus before getting out a curtain rod to destroy the rest of the glass.

“It looked like they were just having a good time to start with, and it just escalated from there,” Coffee County Sheriff’s Sgt. James Sherrill said. “No idea why they would have picked a church bus to go shoot out. We do take this very seriously. It is vandalism over $1,000, so it’s a very serious crime.”

Sherrill said multiple detectives are working to identify the two teens, a boy and a girl, seen in the video. After posting photos of the vandalism on social media, deputies received multiple tips, but Sherriff said it did not produce promising leads.

“If these individuals are out there and they see this, come forward,” Sherrill said. “You are wasting a lot of valuable resources right now with us trying to locate you.”

Beyond pressing charges, Owens is hoping to use this vandalism as a learning opportunity, so these teens do not make a mistake like this again.

“A bus can be replaced. We’re thankful that nobody was hurt, but if they were doing this at somebody else’s property or cut themselves on the glass wrong, it could be a different outcome,” Owens said. “This is just not a way to spend your time. We would love for them to be able to learn from this.”

Until the bus can be repaired, Owens said they will use smaller vans to transport church members.

A $500 reward is being offered to anyone with information on the incident.

Those with information are asked to contact Investigator Brandon Gullett at 931-728-3591 or bgullett@coffeecountytn.org.

