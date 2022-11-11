Clarksville PD identify hit-and-run suspect

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police reported they have identified the suspect and located the vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Clarksville.

According to the Clarksville Police Department (CPD), 34-year-old Imec Almestica-Tisdale struck two pedestrians on Lafayette Road, between Orleans Drive and Darlene Drive, on Tuesday afternoon.

One of the victims was air-lifted to a Nashville hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition.

Almestica-Tisdale had reported her car had been stolen before the incident, but officers proved her statement to be false. Police reported on Wednesday that they found the vehicle, a white Chrysler 300.

There are several warrants out for Almestica-Tisdale’s arrest, including aggravated assault, duty to give information and render aid, leaving the scene of an accident with injury, no proof of insurance, and false reports.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 931-648-0656.

