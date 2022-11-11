Cheatham County blood drive goes back to teens in deadly crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People in Cheatham County came to Pleasant View Baptist Church on Thursday to help four students recovering from a deadly car accident a month ago.

One student, 17-year-old Landen Guye, died in the crash after being hit by a pickup truck. Metro Police said the driver of the truck is accused of shooting and killing another man minutes before the crash.

For Hunter Major, Thursday’s blood donation wasn’t an option. It’s what he and his wife knew they had to do for a friend no longer there.

“He’s super energetic,” Major said. “He’s super pleasant to be around.”

Guye was a friend to everyone. But last month, when he and four other friends were driving home from a haunted house, the pickup truck slammed into Guye’s car killing him.

His four friends were all rushed to the hospital. Now, they need the community’s help.

“They got a lot of pain going on,” Major said. “This is just a fraction; this isn’t even pain. It’s the least we could do.”

Organizer Jennifer Hamblin with Insperity knew Guye from school.

“He’s one of those kids if you didn’t know him you heard about him because he was always happy,” she said. “He was always smiling; he was always helping someone.”

Hamblin said Guye would help his friends any way he could, so she did just that.

“We’re going to help the families with their medical bills,” Hamblin said. “We are going to help with whatever they need so it just made sense.”

For each person that came through the blood drive, $10 was donated to the four families to help with high medical bills. Organizers said Guye lived by the Golden Rule and that’s what he would’ve wanted for them.

Organizers hope this blood drive becomes an annual event.

