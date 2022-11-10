Video shows moment driver struck two pedestrians in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The car involved in a hit and run crash along Lafayette Road has been found, according to Clarksville Police.

WSMV4 obtained video showing the driver of a white Chrysler 300 hitting the two pedestrians and speeding off.

Neighbors who rushed to the scene and called for help said a man and a woman were walking along the road when a car sped up behind them, knocked them off the road and never slowed down.

In the video, you see the two people walking along Lafayette Road on Tuesday afternoon. The two people were just walking past Timothy Rasmussen’s house when he heard something unusual.

“I heard a car rev up, it’s engine coming up the road, and then I heard a noise, but then it sounded like something just running over leaves, so I didn’t think much of it,” Rasmussen said.

That it until he heard a car rev up its engine again.

“I heard people moaning and groaning, so I got up to see what was going on. I got to the corner of the fence up here and looked around the fence and that’s when I saw the two people laying in the middle of the road,” Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen said he and his father rushed to the road and called 911. Within minutes emergency crews arrived and Rasmussen went to check his camera.

“That’s when I saw the car hit the two people walking up the road from behind,” he said.

In the top corner of the video, you see the car speed up behind the walkers before crashing into them. The car then swerved back onto the road and sped off.

“Never stopped. Just left. How can somebody do that?” Timothy Rasmussen Sr. said.

As a former EMT, the elder Rasmussen said he kept the two victims stable until paramedics arrived.

“You could just see they needed help bad, show me and a bunch of the people in the community stop to help,” Rasmussen Sr. said.

While Clarksville Police continues its investigation, the Rasmussens are hoping for one thing.

“I hope they find him because those people need justice for what happened,” the younger Rasmussen said.

Police said the man struck in the crash is now in stable condition. The family of the woman said she was very brushed up.

