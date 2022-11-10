Tennessee Lottery player wins $800,000 in Murfreesboro

TN Lottery Logo
TN Lottery Logo(Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Following the thrill of the world-record Powerball jackpot, the excitement of winning big remains alive and well in Tennessee.

A Tennessee Cash player in Murfreesboro has won $800,000, according to the Tennessee Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased this week at a Publix store located at 3415 Memorial Boulevard in Murfreesboro. This is the 118th person to win the jackpot prize.

No additional information about the winner is known until the prize is claimed.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

School Resource Officer Josh Alexander
School resource officer makes drug bust while greeting elementary students
WSMV flu map
Metro Health offering free flu shots amid rising cases in Tennessee
WSMV flu map
Flu cases up in Tennessee
Shared Hope International logo
Tennessee ranks best in the nation for sex trafficking prevention efforts