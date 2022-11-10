Teenagers arrested after leading Mt. Juliet Police on pursuit in stolen SUV

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a pursuit on Wednesday night in Wilson County.

According to Mt. Juliet Police, the city’s license plate camera system, dubbed Guardian Shield, picked up on a Toyota 4Runner that was stolen from Nashville on Monday, November 7.

The 4Runner was being driven by a 15-year-old with an 18-year-old passenger. Officers caught up to them on Mt. Juliet Road and Central Pike and a brief pursuit ensued before it reached speeds too high to continue.

Another agency took over pursuit and deployed spike strips to disable the 4Runner.

Both boys were taken into custody. Officers found a BB handgun, a mask, and drugs in the vehicle.

