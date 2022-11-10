Study helps the push to improve sidewalks, reduce traffic in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Getting around Nashville can be a challenge for people whether you are walking, biking or driving.

A new study is looking to change that by making it easier to get to and from downtown.

The Nashville Department of Transportation downtown mobility report found that 10 miles of Nashville sidewalks are considered in poor condition and the average Nashville driver spends 43 hours per year stuck in traffic due to the infrastructure issues.

“It’s so many people moving here that it’s congested,” Reggie Clay said. “Time is money, so something has to be done.”

Clay said he spends more than an hour every day stuck in gridlock driving around downtown.

The mobility study found the average time in traffic jams increases to 80 hours per year if you drive during the morning and evening rush hours.

Clay said he is hopeful this report will lead to improvements.

NDOT plans to use the findings as a blueprint to create budgets and timelines for projects across the city.

That includes fixing crumbling sidewalks in neighborhoods like Hugh Martin’s Buena Vista area.

Martin has lived in the same house for more than 50 years and has watched the sidewalk in front of his house slowly fall apart.

The sidewalk is filled with weeds growing out from the concrete and has gotten to the point Martin said people prefer to walk in the street to avoid the sidewalk.

“It needs reworked. I feel like it is going to get reworked when they get all of these houses built up around here,” Martin said. “They are going to make it look good around here.”

NDOT said the report will be implemented starting next year along with the Metro Nashville Transportation Plan, Vision Zero Action Plan and WalknBike initiative.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.