Murfreesboro lottery player wins $800K


FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WAFF News)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – One lucky Tennessee Cash lottery player in Murfreesboro will walk away with a huge chunk of cash once they claim their jackpot prize.

The Tennessee Lottery announced the player won $800,000 during Wednesday’s drawing, making them the 118th jackpot winner of the Tennessee-only lottery game. The winning ticket was purchased at Publix at 3415 Memorial Boulevard in Murfreesboro.

Another winning ticket was purchased at TNT Beer & Tobacco in Ardmore. The player won $26,696 for matching five of the six numbers drawn.

No additional information about the winners is known until the prizes are claimed.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tennessee Department of Transportation
Contractor fined $12,000 for not finishing job on schedule, causing traffic
School Resource Officer Josh Alexander
School resource officer makes drug bust while greeting elementary students
WSMV flu map
Metro Health offering free flu shots amid rising cases in Tennessee
WSMV flu map
Flu cases up in Tennessee