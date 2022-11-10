Murfreesboro lottery player wins $800K

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – One lucky Tennessee Cash lottery player in Murfreesboro will walk away with a huge chunk of cash once they claim their jackpot prize.

The Tennessee Lottery announced the player won $800,000 during Wednesday’s drawing, making them the 118th jackpot winner of the Tennessee-only lottery game. The winning ticket was purchased at Publix at 3415 Memorial Boulevard in Murfreesboro.

Another winning ticket was purchased at TNT Beer & Tobacco in Ardmore. The player won $26,696 for matching five of the six numbers drawn.

No additional information about the winners is known until the prizes are claimed.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.