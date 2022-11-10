Metro Health offering free flu shots amid rising cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some students are back in classrooms after several counties closed their campuses to prevent the spread of the flu.

Schools in Perry, Coffee, Hickman, and Cannon counties were closed earlier this week as student cases were piling up.

It is very early in flu season and Tennessee has a very high number of flu cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Alabama, South Carolina, and Washington DC are also considered flu hotspots by the CDC.

Wednesday was the statewide ‘Fight Flu TN’ initiative, with vaccination events held all over the Volunteer State.

The Metro Nashville Public Health Department reported more than 500 flu shots were given out to people in Davidson County on Wednesday.

Doctors in middle Tennessee are urging people to get their flu shot, claiming it will help their immune system fend off the virus.

Dr. Todd Rice believes many people aren’t vaccinated yet because it is very early in the flu season.

“People think the flu comes in January…so a lot of people aren’t vaccinated right now,” said Dr. Rice of Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Doctors are predicting an uptick in respiratory illnesses during this holiday season.

Flu shots are free at any Metro Public Health Department clinic…just call to make an appointment.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.