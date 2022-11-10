Man indicted in 2020 Clarksville murder


FILE
FILE(WECT)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The Clarksville Police Department has made an arrest in the murder of a 28-year-old man.

Seth Stephens was found shot multiple times in December 2020 at King Mao on Needmore Road. An investigation by Clarksville Police Department’s homicide unit led detectives to Jaelyn Deon Gant as the suspect in the case. The case was presented to the September 2021 grand jury, which returned an indictment for Gant on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, among other charges.

Gant was extradited Wednesday from Western Illinois Correctional Center to the Montgomery County jail.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Slavery banned from Tennessee constitution
Tennesseans vote to remove slavery from state constitution
Slavery banned from Tennessee constitution
Slavery banned from Tennessee constitution
Carrie Underwood, from left, Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert perform a tribute to the late...
Luke Combs tops CMA Awards; Loretta Lynn, Lewis honored
Ben and Erin Napier on the CMA Awards Red Carpet
Ben and Erin Napier on the CMA Awards Red Carpet