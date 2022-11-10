Man indicted in 2020 Clarksville murder

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The Clarksville Police Department has made an arrest in the murder of a 28-year-old man.

Seth Stephens was found shot multiple times in December 2020 at King Mao on Needmore Road. An investigation by Clarksville Police Department’s homicide unit led detectives to Jaelyn Deon Gant as the suspect in the case. The case was presented to the September 2021 grand jury, which returned an indictment for Gant on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, among other charges.

Gant was extradited Wednesday from Western Illinois Correctional Center to the Montgomery County jail.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.