Man arrested for setting mattress on fire at Nashville motel

Nashville Fire crews managed to extinguish the fire quickly.
By Ryan Breslin
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews responded to a fire call at a motel early Thursday morning and discovered a man running around and smoke coming from one of the rooms.

According to personnel at the scene, the man was running around and pulling on door handles at the Lotus Inn and Suites on Percy Priest Drive. The man was visibly disoriented and appeared to be under the influence of either alcohol or drugs.

Metro Nashville Police was called to the motel and the man was arrested for allegedly setting a mattress on fire, causing the smoke. The man was also put on a gurney and transported to the hospital for his intoxicated state.

The fire was contained to just one room and no other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

TN Lottery Logo
Tennessee Lottery player wins $800,000 in Murfreesboro
School Resource Officer Josh Alexander
School resource officer makes drug bust while greeting elementary students
WSMV flu map
Metro Health offering free flu shots amid rising cases in Tennessee
WSMV flu map
Flu cases up in Tennessee
Shared Hope International logo
Tennessee ranks best in the nation for sex trafficking prevention efforts