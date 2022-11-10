Man arrested for setting mattress on fire at Nashville motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews responded to a fire call at a motel early Thursday morning and discovered a man running around and smoke coming from one of the rooms.

According to personnel at the scene, the man was running around and pulling on door handles at the Lotus Inn and Suites on Percy Priest Drive. The man was visibly disoriented and appeared to be under the influence of either alcohol or drugs.

Metro Nashville Police was called to the motel and the man was arrested for allegedly setting a mattress on fire, causing the smoke. The man was also put on a gurney and transported to the hospital for his intoxicated state.

The fire was contained to just one room and no other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.