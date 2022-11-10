Kewpie Corporation creates 85 new jobs in Montgomery Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kewpie Corporation (Kewpie), one of Japan’s top brands for mayonnaise and salad dressing, will create 85 new jobs in Montgomery County, officials announced on Thursday.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Kewpie officials announced the company will invest $65.2 million to expand its U.S. subsidiary company, Q&B Foods.

The company will establish new operations in Clarksville.

The new location will allow Kewpie to increase its production of mayonnaise, salad dressings and other sauces, and support the company’s expanding market.

“Kewpie’s decision to locate its second U.S. facility in Tennessee is a testament to our state’s successful and longstanding economic development partnership with Japan,” said TCECD Commissioner McWhorter. “We appreciate this global brand for choosing to do business in Clarksville and look forward to the future growth and prosperity that this project will create in Montgomery County.”

Since 2018, TNECD has supported 15 economic development projects in Montgomery County, resulting in approximately 3,000 job commitments and $1.3 billion in capital investment.

