Former Nashville teacher indicted on rape charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A former teacher at a Nashville high school has been indicted on four counts of statutory rape involving a student.

Travis Boyd Prince, who worked as a teacher at Overton High School, was indicted Thursday by a Davidson County grand jury, court records show. Prince resigned from Metro Nashville Public Schools in July.

The events that led up to Prince’s indictment are unclear at this time.

Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted released the following statement regarding Prince’s indictment:

“The school was made aware of the allegations during the police investigation in late July at which point (Prince) resigned. The former student involved had moved and had not attended Overton for more than a year. The investigation indicated there was no communication about the incident from the student or any other party to the school.”

