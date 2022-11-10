First Alert Forecast: Rain Friday, Cold Weekend

Rain from the remnants of Nicole move in after midnight and continue through Friday. Cold air follows for the weekend

Tonight clouds continue to thicken as the remnants of Nicole approach. Rain begins after midnight. The low will be in the upper 50s..

The rain will get steadier through early tomorrow morning. Some heavier downpours and maybe a thunderstorm, but no severe weather to speak off. The heaviest of the rain still looks to be east of I-65 through tomorrow morning.

Rain totals will be less than half an inch in west Middle Tennessee, but up to 1.5-2″ in the Cumberland plateau by tomorrow afternoon. Flooding does not appear to be a big issue considering how dry it’s been but just watch for some ponding on roadways, especially if leaves are clogging drainage areas.

Most of the rain from Nicole will taper off by the early afternoon and the rest of our Friday will be breezy with highs in the mid-60s. Another brief shower cannot be ruled out Friday night and early Saturday but the bigger story overnight is the blast of cold air.

Saturday and Sunday are going to be cold with highs in the 40s on both days and lows in the 20s.

We are back near and into the 50s on Monday with plenty of sunshine.

Our next storm system to bring us some rain will be Monday night and through our day Tuesday. The high Tuesday will be in the upper 40s.

Things should dry out by Wednesday, partly cloudy with the high in the low 50s.

Thursday partly cloudy with the high in the upper 40s.

