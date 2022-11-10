First Alert Forecast: Comfortable Afternoon with Rain Approaching Overnight

A calm, quiet but chilly start to our Thursday across the Mid-State, so you’ll want that light jacket as you’re headed out the door this morning.

Clouds will slowly increase during the day, but it will stay mild with temperatures in the mid-70s again this afternoon.

We are keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Nicole this morning and the impacts we could see here in the Mid State.

We are expecting rain from Nicole to move into the region after midnight tonight and get steadier through early tomorrow morning. Some heavier downpours and maybe a thunderstorm, but no severe weather to speak off. The heaviest of the rain still looks to be east of I-65 through tomorrow morning.

Rain totals will be less than half an inch in west Middle Tennessee, but up to 1.5-2″ in the Cumberland plateau by tomorrow afternoon.

Flooding does not appear to be a big issue considering how dry it’s been but just watch for some ponding on roadways, especially if leaves are clogging drainage areas.

Most of the rain from Nicole will taper off by the early afternoon and the rest of our Friday will be breezy with highs in the mid-60s. Another brief shower cannot be ruled out Friday night and early Saturday but the bigger story overnight is the temperature changes we’ll see.

Saturday and Sunday are going to be cold with highs in the 40s on both days and lows in the 20s.

We are back near and into the 50s on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Our next storm system to bring us some rain will be Monday night and through our day Tuesday. Things should dry out by Wednesday.

