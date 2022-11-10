Convicted felon caught while driving stolen car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have arrested and charged a man after spotting him driving a stolen Lexus SUV on Tuesday.

According to Metro Nashville Police Department, 31-year-old Javanta Terrell had taken the car at gunpoint from someone last week near the Bridge Building downtown.

With the help of a helicopter, detectives were able to spot the stolen Lexus and follow Terrell to an apartment complex on 11th Avenue North and Horton Avenue.

Detectives approached Terrell as he got out of the car and a short foot pursuit occurred before he was caught and arrested. A loaded pistol was recovered at the vehicle Terrell hid behind before the pursuit.

Terrell was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 9 and remains in custody on a $52,500 bond. His active charges include evading arrest and possession of a weapon as a felon.

According to police, Terrell is a felon who was convicted of 2nd-degree murder in 2007 and received a 20-year sentence for the 2005 death of a woman inside a Nashville apartment.

