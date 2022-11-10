Contractor fined $12,000 for not finishing job on schedule, causing traffic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A contracting company has been fined $12,000 for not completing its work on schedule.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, Rogers Group agreed to finish construction on a bridge located over Charlotte Pike within nine hours. The contracting company completed the project four hours over the allotted time frame.

The lanes on I-40 reopened at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday instead of the agreed-upon time of 5 a.m., causing major traffic delays on the busy interstate.

TDOT stated contractors are subject to fines anytime they do not meet the requirements of a contract, which are, in this case, the hours of operation.

Rogers Group will be liquidated at $1,500 per hour, per lane. For two lanes closed for four hours, the total amount the contracting company will be fined is $12,000.

