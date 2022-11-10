Contractor fined $12,000 for not finishing job on schedule, causing traffic

Tennessee Department of Transportation
Tennessee Department of Transportation(Photo submitted)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A contracting company has been fined $12,000 for not completing its work on schedule.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, Rogers Group agreed to finish construction on a bridge located over Charlotte Pike within nine hours. The contracting company completed the project four hours over the allotted time frame.

The lanes on I-40 reopened at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday instead of the agreed-upon time of 5 a.m., causing major traffic delays on the busy interstate.

TDOT stated contractors are subject to fines anytime they do not meet the requirements of a contract, which are, in this case, the hours of operation.

Rogers Group will be liquidated at $1,500 per hour, per lane. For two lanes closed for four hours, the total amount the contracting company will be fined is $12,000.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
Murfreesboro lottery player wins $800K
School Resource Officer Josh Alexander
School resource officer makes drug bust while greeting elementary students
WSMV flu map
Metro Health offering free flu shots amid rising cases in Tennessee
WSMV flu map
Flu cases up in Tennessee