Coffee Co. police search for church vandals

Church vandals
Church vandals(Coffee County Sheriff's Department)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Coffee County Police Department is asking the public for help finding two individuals who vandalized a church this week.

According to police, two people were involved in a vandalism incident at Rutledge Falls Church on Sunday, Nov. 6. Pictures of the vandals and the vehicle involved were provided to the public.

A $500 reward is being offered to anyone with information on the incident.

Those with information are asked to contact Investigator Brandon Gullett at 931-728-3591 or bgullett@coffeecountytn.org.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV stolen car
Teenagers arrested after leading Mt. Juliet Police on pursuit in stolen SUV
WSMV news flash
Thursday morning News Update
WSMV motel arson
Man charged with starting fire at motel
WSMV stolen car
Teenagers charged following pursuit in Mt. Juliet