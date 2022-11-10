Coffee Co. police search for church vandals
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Coffee County Police Department is asking the public for help finding two individuals who vandalized a church this week.
According to police, two people were involved in a vandalism incident at Rutledge Falls Church on Sunday, Nov. 6. Pictures of the vandals and the vehicle involved were provided to the public.
A $500 reward is being offered to anyone with information on the incident.
Those with information are asked to contact Investigator Brandon Gullett at 931-728-3591 or bgullett@coffeecountytn.org.
