THP investigating fatal rollover crash in Smith Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The driver of a semi-truck has died following a rollover crash in Smith County late Tuesday night.

According to the Smith County Rescue Squad, crews responded to the crash at around 10 p.m. and found the driver of the vehicle dead upon arrival. The semi-truck was found mangled off the roadway near mile marker 261.

One Westbound lane was closed to remove the wreckage.

Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is investigating the cause of the accident.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.