THP investigating fatal rollover crash in Smith Co.

Rollover crash in Smith County
Rollover crash in Smith County(Smith County Rescue Squad)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The driver of a semi-truck has died following a rollover crash in Smith County late Tuesday night.

According to the Smith County Rescue Squad, crews responded to the crash at around 10 p.m. and found the driver of the vehicle dead upon arrival. The semi-truck was found mangled off the roadway near mile marker 261.

One Westbound lane was closed to remove the wreckage.

Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is investigating the cause of the accident.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV Clarksville crash scene
Deadly hit-and-run in Clarksville
WSMV suspect car
Search for hit-and-run suspect continues in Clarksville
WSMV Democratic Watch Party
WSMV Democratic watch party
Gov. Bill Lee seeks second term in office
Tennessee GOP Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection bid