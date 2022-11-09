Tennessee falls to No. 5 in College Football Playoff poll

Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker stands with team.
Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker stands with team.(James Boofer)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The second College Football Playoff poll dropped on Tuesday, and the Tennessee Vols came in at number five.

In last week’s poll, Tennessee was ranked No. 1. It was the first time they were in the top four of the CFB Playoff rankings since the era began in 2014.

Only the top four are eligible for the playoff games, so Tennessee is on the outside looking in.

The fall comes after their undefeated streak came to an end on Nov. 5, after Tennessee fell to Georgia, 27-13.

There are still three games left in the regular season with Tennessee taking on Missouri in the last home game on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Vashon vs. Parkway North
High School Game of the Week: Parkway North vs. Vashon
WSMV Titans lose
Titans lose to Chiefs in overtime
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill throws during the first half of an NFL football...
QB Ryan Tannehill is ‘inactive’ in Titans vs. Chiefs matchup of playoff contenders
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half...
Tennessee drops to No. 5 in AP college football poll after first loss of season