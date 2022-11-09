Single moms become homeowners receiving a surprise of a lifetime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two single mothers have become first-time homeowners through Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville. As the families arrived at their new homes Tuesday, a former NFL star was there to present them with a few unexpected surprises.

“This opportunity, one to share my mom’s dream with other single-parent families but experience these life-changing moments. It’s two deserving families that have worked and committed themselves to be able to put themselves in positions to be homeowners,” explained Warrick Dunn.

When Christina Abston and Ashley Baez arrived at their homes on Green Street in Lebanon, former NFL player Warrick Dunn was there to greet them.

“I never thought that I would actually have my house. You know I’d go to my grandma’s house, my dad’s house but it was my house. It is something I can say that I did on my own. This is my house,” stated Alexis Abston, daughter of Christina Abston.

Dunn not only handed over the keys, but also a $5,000 down-payment assistance check from his organization Warrick Dunn Charities and $10,000 worth of furnishings from Aaron’s.

“We moved around a lot when they were little. We have been in an apartment for the past five years so to be able to build a home from the ground up and have them have their own space and they can get away from each other is amazing,” said Ashley Baez.

Tennessee Titans player Jeffrey Simmons also stopped by to help celebrate.

“Warrick Dunn has been such a huge partner with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville over the years. I just can’t say enough thanks and appreciation for us getting to host Home for The Holidays. That is their flagship program the Warrick Dunn Charities puts on every year,” said Jeff Bennett, with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville.

