Rockwood Mountain fire causes I-40 delays

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 95-acre wildfire on Rockwood Mountain has closed the right lane of I-40 W, according to Mark Nagi with the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Update: There is an uncontrolled burn that began at approximately 2:30am on Rockwood Mountain, according to Tennessee Division of Forestry. There are currently no lanes closed on I-40 but there are smoky conditions which could affect sightlines. Use caution in this area. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) November 9, 2022

The Tennessee Department of Forestry, Department of Transportation and local volunteers are reportedly working to control the fire.

“Drivers should use extreme caution in the area due to fire operations and heavy smoke,” officials said.

Roane County EMA is currently working with TEMA and Forestry and is monitoring the fire, which is the second in the area in the last week.

The fire was 90% contained as of 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the Tennessee Division of Forestry reported.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.