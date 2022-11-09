Rockwood Mountain fire causes I-40 delays

A Rockwood Mountain fire caused delays on I-40.
A fire on Rockwood Mountain is causing delays on I-40
A fire on Rockwood Mountain is causing delays on I-40(WVLT News)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 95-acre wildfire on Rockwood Mountain has closed the right lane of I-40 W, according to Mark Nagi with the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The Tennessee Department of Forestry, Department of Transportation and local volunteers are reportedly working to control the fire.

“Drivers should use extreme caution in the area due to fire operations and heavy smoke,” officials said.

Roane County EMA is currently working with TEMA and Forestry and is monitoring the fire, which is the second in the area in the last week.

The fire was 90% contained as of 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the Tennessee Division of Forestry reported.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nolensville City Commissioner Lisa Garramone
Commissioner at the center of a ticket-fixing scandal loses re-election bid
wsmv gov. lee
First Lady makes appearance after cancer diagnosis
Portland Alderman Thomas Dillard is under fire for making a racial slur.
Former alderman who made repeated racist comments loses bid for mayor
Bill Lee's wife, Maria, joins him on stage during his victory speech
Gov. Lee joined by wife on stage during emotional victory speech
Hospital exam room
Tennessee Majority Leaders introduce new bill aimed at protecting children from ‘gender mutilation’