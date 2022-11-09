Rep. John Rose wins reelection over Randal Cooper

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - U.S. Representative John Rose has defeated Democrat Randal Cooper to once again win Tennessee’s U.S. House District 6 congressional seat.

“Serving the people of Tennessee in the United States Congress is the honor of a lifetime,” Representative Rose said in a statement. “My family and I are thankful for the support our community has shown us through my campaign for re-election, and I am beyond grateful that the people of Tennessee’s Sixth District placed their confidence in me to continue fighting hard for our Tennessee conservative values in Washington.”

Representative Rose was elected to Congress in 2018 and assumed office in January of 2019. He was endorsed for re-election by former President Donald Trump.

He defeated Cooper in the midterm election, according to the Associated Press.

