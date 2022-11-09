Newly redrawn district maps still caused issues for voters on election day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County officials continued to report issues with the newly redrawn district maps on Election Day.

Due to redistricting, people who went to the polls in Davidson County waited in long lines but were turned away without being given a ballot.

At places like the Southeast Library, election officials said most of the people who showed up were not allowed to vote because it’s no longer their polling place.

“They told me that my address has been redistricted,” voter Robbie Fredd said. “I think a lot of people don’t know and they will come here and get redirected to another location.”

Fredd said she’s voted at the Southeast Library for years and did not know her precinct had changed with redistricting. Many of her neighbors still went there to vote during early voting when you are allowed to vote anywhere, but that’s not the case on election day when you must vote at your precinct.

Other voters, including Vista Carol and her partner John, said they got ballots that did not include the correct races.

Carol said the new election maps changed their districts, and they were not able to vote for their new congressman because that race was left off their ballot.

“We noticed it and we talked about it on the way home,” Carol said. “But we didn’t think anything about it. We just thought it was politics as usual.”

Carol said she has voted in every election since her first vote in 1960 for President John F. Kennedy. Not being able to select her representatives in this election upset her and about a half dozen of her friends that had similar issues.

“It’s very important for us to vote because we want to have a say in what goes on in this community,” Carol said. “Without voting, we can’t have a say.”

Metro Councilwoman Joy Styles said people started reaching out to her early Tuesday morning about these issues. Many of her constituents in Antioch said they were not able to get to their new polling place to cast their ballot.

Styles said this issue combined with the ballot issues from last week led to only a trickle of people to what is normally a very busy polling place at the library.

“What happened last week did not help us and we are seeing it,” Styles said. “We’re seeing it with an empty building. That last week just a matter of days ago had a line outside the door and around the building.”

A lawsuit filed against the Davidson County Election Commission over the problems resulted in officials agreeing to count corrected ballots, but only if the race is contested.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.