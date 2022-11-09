Man arrested for allegedly shooting girlfriend several times in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged with attempted murder after shooting his girlfriend several times inside an apartment in the 2000 block of Ed Temple Boulevard in North Nashville on Tuesday morning.

Kerry Baker, 44, and his 38-year-old girlfriend were arguing on and off the night prior to several gunshots being heard by witnesses around 5:40 a.m.

Metro Police officers responded quickly and detained Baker at the scene.

The victim was shot several times in the midsection; according to officials, she is expected to survive.

Baker was also charged with unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon and has had a history of felony cocaine convictions.

A judicial commissioner set his bond at $1.6 million.

