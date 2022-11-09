Major wreck closes I-65 in Millersville

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash early Wednesday morning that forced police to close the southbound side of I-65 in Sumner County.

According to Millersville Police, eleven vehicles were involved in the crash at mile marker 102 and injuries are being reported.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday and all southbound lanes of I-65 have been closed for crews to clear the wreckage. Southbound traffic is being diverted off Bethel Road so commuters can precede down Highway 31 West.

New images and info from Millersville Police.

I-65 S/B lanes will be closed for a while.

Traffic is being diverted at 104

(Bethel Rd) pic.twitter.com/VQCWv5fwti — Alexandria Adams (@AlexandriaaTV) November 9, 2022

