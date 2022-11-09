Major wreck closes I-65 in Millersville for hours

Eleven vehicles are involved in this crash on I-65 in Millersville.
Eleven vehicles are involved in this crash on I-65 in Millersville.(Millersville PD)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash early Wednesday morning that forced police to close the southbound side of I-65 in Sumner County.

According to Millersville Police, eleven vehicles were involved in the crash at mile marker 102 and injuries are being reported.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday and all southbound lanes of I-65 were closed for several hours to allow crews to clear the wreckage. Southbound traffic was being diverted off Bethel Road so commuters can precede down Highway 31 West.

One lane opened to allow traffic through around 9:30 a.m.

